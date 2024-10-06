PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 6
By The Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.