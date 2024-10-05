PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 5
By The Associated Press
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets Melissa Funderburk, a worker at a food drop-off and distribution center, after receiving a briefing on the damage from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)