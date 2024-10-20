PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President October 19
By The Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump stands on stage with steelworkers as he speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
