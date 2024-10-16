PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 16
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Washington Crossing Historic Park, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.