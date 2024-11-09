Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

By The Associated Press
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Luis Magana]

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House said Saturday.

A postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Trump lost the election in 2020.

