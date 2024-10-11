AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 4 – 10, 2024

People across the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Family members cremated the victims of a school bus fire in Uthai Thani province, Thailand.

A landslide destroyed vast areas in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia.

Elon Musk jumped on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.