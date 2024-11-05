AP PHOTOS: Election Day voting underway as Americans chose between Harris or Trump

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races.

It’s raining across much of the nation’s midsection Tuesday morning and forecasters say storms are possible in large swaths of the country later in the day. That hasn’t stopped lines of voters before dawn.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Liza Fortt, a 74-year-old Black woman, arrived at her polling location in a wheelchair and not feeling well. But she said she ventured out anyway to vote for Harris. She said she never thought she’d have such an opportunity — to cast a ballot for a Black woman in a presidential race.

“I’m proud, to see a woman, not only a woman, but a Black woman,” Fortt said.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance voted in Cincinnati Tuesday morning.

Liza Fortt, 74, center, accompanied by her son Timothy Walker, left, and husband Willie Fortt moves in line to cast her ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a polling place at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke

“Look, I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race,” Vance said after he and his wife cast their ballots.

