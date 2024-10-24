AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Mississippi will cast their ballots on Nov. 5 in the race for the White House, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

In the presidential race, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will compete for the state’s six electoral votes. Seven independent and third-party candidates will also appear on the ballot, including Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, who has held the office since 2007, faces a challenge from Democrat Ty Pinkins in his bid for a third full term. The state’s four representatives to the U.S. House — three Republicans and one Democrat — are up for election in safe seats.

Voters will also cast ballots for judicial races.

Mississippi has been reliably Republican for decades. The state last voted for a Democrat in 1976, when Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Mississippi:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

8 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

6 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent) and four others.

U.S. Senate: Wicker (R) vs. Pinkins (D).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Supreme Court and Appeals Court.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 58%, Biden (D) 41%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 8 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 2,112,669 (as of Oct. 2, 2024).

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 61% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 18% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 7% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 8:18 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 60% of total votes cast were reported.

___

Associated Press writer Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

___

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.