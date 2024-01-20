Zvonimir Ivišić declared eligible for No. 8 Kentucky. The 7-foot-2 Croatian makes immediate impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman forward Zvonimir Ivišić says on social media that the NCAA has cleared him to play, ending a prolonged eligibility process that had frustrated Wildcats coach John Calipari along with the fan base. The 7-foot-2 Croatian, considered one of the top international prospects, happily announced the decision Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with Kentucky athletic director also announcing the outcome. Ivišić arrived on campus in October and has practiced and dressed for games with the No. 8 Wildcats as the NCAA examined his eligibility. Some Wildcats fans had supported Ivišić with T-shirts that said “Free Big Z!.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.