Zverev’s stock is rising for the French Open amid questions over Djokovic, Nadal, Sinner and Alcaraz

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic hasn’t won a tournament all year. Record 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has been far from his best. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been out injured. And Daniil Medvedev has won only one clay-court title in his career. Alexander Zverev’s credentials entering Roland Garros are looking pretty good following his second Italian Open title. Especially when considering the state of his rivals in the top five. The clay-court Grand Slam in Paris starts on Sunday. Zverev won 44 of his 49 service points in a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 in the Rome final to earn his biggest trophy since tearing his ankle apart two years ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.