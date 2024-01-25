Zverev’s Australian Open semifinal run draws attention on and off the courts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev’s run to a second Australian Open semifinal has been drawing attention to his business in other courts. News emerged as the tournament started that a German court set a trial date in May over an assault allegation dating to 2020. Zverev has since then put together five wins and is two from the title in Australia. He upset Carlos Alcaraz to set up a semifinal against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. A win on Friday would earn the Olympic gold medalist a spot in Sunday’s championship decider against 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic or fourth-ranked Jannik Sinner. And more attention.

