Zverev wins his opener in Australia a day after he’s ordered to stand trial in assault case in May

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev has won his opening match at the Australian Open a day after being ordered to stand trial later this year in an assault case in Germany. German news agency dpa reported details of the trial but said Zverev will not have to appear in court in person. The 26-year-old Zverev is accused of assaulting a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He has denied the accusation. The dpa says Zverev’s trial will start on May 31, during the French Open. Zverev reached the semifinals in Australia in 2020 but has not been beyond the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park since.

