Zverev upset at BMW Open, Rune wins

MUNICH (AP) — Alexander Zverev’s was eliminated from the BMW Open in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell after they waited an extra day to get on court because of rain delays. Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6, 6-4. The match was played in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats. Top-seeded Holger Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward win over Yannick Hanfmann. Rune next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin.

