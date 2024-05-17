Zverev to face Jarry in the Italian Open final after a comeback win over Tabilo

ROME (AP) — Alexander Zverev has rallied to beat Alejandro Tabilo 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 for a spot in the Italian Open final. Zverev will face another Chilean in Nicolas Jarry for the trophy after Jarry beat Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 on the American’s 27th birthday in the other semifinal. Zverev’s pinkie on his left hand was bandaged following a fall in his previous match. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final on Saturday. Rome is the last big wamup before the French Open starts on May 26.

