Zverev sympathizes after routing local wild card in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev has been sympathetic for Joel Schwaerzler after hammering the 18-year-old wild card in his hometown debut in the Vienna ATP tournament. Zverev won by a quick 6-2, 6-2 on Monday. He then gave 347th-ranked Schwaerzler, who was appearing in his second tour-level match, encouragement when they met at the net. Zverev’s 60th win of the year has equalled his season best from 2018. In other matches, Italians Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli were also winners.

