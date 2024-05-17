Zverev produces a comeback win over Tabilo to earn a spot in the Italian Open final

ROME (AP) — Alexander Zverev rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Alejandro Tabilo and a spot in the Italian Open final. Zverev had the pinky on his left hand bandaged following a fall to the clay in his previous match. Zverev will face either Tommy Paul or Nicolas Jarry in Sunday’s final. The other semifinal is scheduled for later. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final on Saturday. Rome is the last big wamup tournament before the French Open starts on May 26.

