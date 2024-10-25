Zverev overtaken by Musetti in Vienna quarterfinals

VIENNA (AP) — No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev has paid for not closing out Lorenzo Musetti and lost their Erste Bank Open quarterfinal in Vienna. Zverev won the first set and had momentum in the second, where he led 3-0 in a tiebreaker. But the top seed lost it from there 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 after 2 1/2 hours. Zverev was the 2021 Vienna champion and also lost to Musetti in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded Musetti will next face seventh-seeded Jack Draper. Draper tipped out Tomas Machac in a three-setter in two hours. Also, Karen Khachanov beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-4 for the first time in five meetings.

