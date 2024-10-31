Zverev overcomes raucous home crowd to beat Fils and reach Paris Masters quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev silenced the raucous home crowd and beat French prospect Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals. The third-seeded German had 16 aces compared to nine for the 20-year-old Fils in their first indoor meeting on a fast court suiting heavy servers with big forehands like Zverev. He next plays 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in their 16th career meeting. Tsitsipas leads 10-5. The big-serving Greek earlier rallied to beat Francisco Cerundolo in three sets to stay in contention to qualify for next month’s ATP Finals in Turin. Later second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced 15th-seeded Frenchmen Ugo Humbert.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.