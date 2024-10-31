Zverev overcomes raucous home crowd to beat Fils and reach Paris Masters quarterfinals

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating France's Arthur Fils in third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev silenced the raucous home crowd and beat French prospect Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals. The third-seeded German had 16 aces compared to nine for the 20-year-old Fils in their first indoor meeting on a fast court suiting heavy servers with big forehands like Zverev. He next plays 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in their 16th career meeting. Tsitsipas leads 10-5. The big-serving Greek earlier rallied to beat Francisco Cerundolo in three sets to stay in contention to qualify for next month’s ATP Finals in Turin. Later second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced 15th-seeded Frenchmen Ugo Humbert.

