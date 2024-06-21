Zverev outlasts Fils and joined by Sinner in Halle semifinals

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Alexander Zverev was hoping for shorter matches on grass. Think again. The No. 4-ranked Zverev had to battle back to beat 20-year-old Arthur Fils in three sets on Friday for a spot in the semifinals of the Halle Open. Zverev wanted to make quick work of opponents after some marathon sessions at the French Open, where he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Zverev is still searching for his first grass-court title. New world No. 1 Jannik Sinner defies 18 aces from Jan-Lennard Struff to win 7-6 in the third. Sinner will next face Zhang Zhizhen, the first Chinese man to reach a tour-level semifinal on grass in the Open era.

