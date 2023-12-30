Zverev leads Germany to win over Italy at United Cup. Netherlands, China and Poland also win

SYDNEY (AP) — Alexander Zverev has led Germany to 2-1 win over Italy while the Netherlands won the decisive mixed doubles to beat Norway in the United Cup group stage in Australia. Zverev came from behind to beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets. He teamed with Angelique Kerber to win the doubles against Sorengo and Angelica Moratelli 6-3, 6-0. Kerber, the three-time Grand Slam singles winner, played her first match since giving birth in February. She lost to Jasmine Paoline 6-4, 7-5. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek helped top-seeded Poland gain an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil.

