Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

By The Associated Press
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to France's Ugo Humbert during the final of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters. The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66. In front of a lively and partisan home crowd, Humbert never got into the match. Zverev will overtake Carlos Alcaraz to move into second place in the new ATP rankings and will be a top contender at the ATP Finals gathering the top eight players of the season from Nov. 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.