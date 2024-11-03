Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters. The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66. In front of a lively and partisan home crowd, Humbert never got into the match. Zverev will overtake Carlos Alcaraz to move into second place in the new ATP rankings and will be a top contender at the ATP Finals gathering the top eight players of the season from Nov. 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

