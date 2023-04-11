Zverev, Dimitrov advance at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Alexander Zverev has started his clay-court season with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik to reach the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 13th-seeded German was playing on clay for the first time since a right ankle injury forced him to retire from the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal last year. Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will start his clay-court season against qualifier Ivan Gakhov later Tuesday. Djokovic has not played since early March in Dubai. Stefanos Tsitsipas is aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club and takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.