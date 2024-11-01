Zverev beats Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4 and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals. Zverev next faces 2022 champion Holger Rune or Alex de Minaur for a shot at the title. Home favorite Ugo Humbert meets Australia’s Jordan Thompson later. The nightcap pits eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov against 2018 champion Karen Khachanov.

