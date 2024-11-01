Zverev beats Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters semifinals

By The Associated Press
Germany's Alexander Zverev waves to the public after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4 and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals. Zverev next faces 2022 champion Holger Rune or Alex de Minaur for a shot at the title. Home favorite Ugo Humbert meets Australia’s Jordan Thompson later. The nightcap pits eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov against 2018 champion Karen Khachanov.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.