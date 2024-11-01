Zverev beats Tsitsipas and joined by Rune, Humbert, Khachanov in Paris Masters semis

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4 and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals. Zverev next faces 2022 champion Holger Rune for a shot at the title. Rune outlasted Alex de Minaur 7-5 in the third in a 2 1/2-hour baseline fight on Friday. Grigor Dimitrov’s hopes of making the ATP Finals are set back after the 2023 finalist is upset by 2018 champion Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 for the first time. Khachanov lost their four previous matches. He’ll face in the semifinals local hope Ugo Humbert, who defeated Jordan Thompson of Australia in straight sets. Humbert is the first Frenchman to reach the Paris semis in seven years.

