Zverev beats Giron to advance to Vienna quarterfinals

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev has reached the quarterfinals at the Erste Bank Open by beating Marcos Giron 6-2, 7-5 for the German’s personal best 61st win of the year. The third-ranked Zverev is the top seed at the indoor hard-court tournament in the Austrian capital. He will next face Lorenzo Musetti who advanced when Gael Monfils withdrew from their second-round match because of an illness. Zverev’s prior season high for wins was 60 in 2018.

