Zverev beats former champion Rune to set up Paris Masters final against Khachanov or Humbert

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has reached the Paris Masters final for the second time after beating former champion Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6. The 2020 runner-up next plays 2018 champion Karen Khachanov or 15th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Rune saved one match point with a brilliant cross-court forehand winner. But the third-seeded Zverev held his nerve on the next with a crisp backhand volley at the net. The big-serving German is bidding for his second title of the year and 23rd overall.

