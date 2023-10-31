Zverev and Hurkacz advance at Paris Masters to stay in hunt for ATP Finals spots

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz have stayed in contention for the three remaining spots at the ATP Finals by advancing to the second round of the Paris Masters. The 10th-seeded Zverev rallied past qualifier Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, while Hurkacz overcame Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3. In other first-round matches, lucky loser Dusan Lajovic beat wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 6-3 while Tomas Martin Etcheverry outlasted Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to set up a meeting with top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

