Zverev advances to Chengdu Open final. Khachanov downs Dimitrov to reach Zhuhai final

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a 21st career title after beating third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open. The 26-year-old German will meet Roman Safiullin in Tuesday’s final. The 55th-ranked Russian defeated second-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4. Top-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda 7-5, 6-4 to move into the final of the Zhuhai Championships. Khachanov will face Yoshihito Nishioka. Russian wild-card Vera Zvonareva upset seveth-seeded Katie Boulter 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round at the Ningbo Open.

