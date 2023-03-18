‘Zurdo’ Ramirez misses weight, fight vs Rosado canceled

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez badly missed weight for his scheduled fight with Gabriel Rosado, and the light heavyweight bout has been canceled. Ramirez was scheduled to return from the first defeat of his professional career as the headliner Saturday night at The Pyramid in Long Beach, California, against the veteran Rosado. Instead, Ramirez missed weight so badly that he didn’t even attempt to get on the scale for the official weigh-in to see if he could make the 175-pound limit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.