Zubac returns and starts for Clippers, Herro a late scratch for Heat with headache

MIAMI (AP) — Ivica Zubac is back for the Los Angeles Clippers. Tyler Herro was out for the Miami Heat. The Clippers got their starting center back on Sunday, with Zubac in the lineup again after a nine-game absence because of a strained right calf. Herro was listed as a starter 40 minutes before the start of the Clippers-Heat game. He was downgraded to questionable shortly after Miami released its opening lineup for the game because of a headache. A few minutes later, he was downgraded again to out. Josh Richardson started in his place.

