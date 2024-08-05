Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title at Paris Olympics, Shinnosuke Oka claims 3rd gold medal

PARIS (AP) — Zou Jingyuan of China was close to perfection Monday while defending his Olympic title in parallel bars on the final day of artistic gymnastics at the Paris Games. It was Zou’s third medal in Paris after he and his teammates were runner-up behind Japan in the team event. He also claimed a silver medal in rings. Zou, who is also a three-time world champion in the discipline, claimed gold ahead of Illia Kovtun of Ukraine. Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, the all-around champion, took bronze then capped his journey with the horizontal bar title.

