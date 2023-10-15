Zolten Osbourne and TJ Ruff lead Charleston Southern to 24-10 victory over Lindenwood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zolten Osbourne threw a pair of touchdown passes, TJ Ruff added 126 yards rushing and a score and Charleston Southern beat Lindenwood 24-10. Osbourne threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Landon Sauers in the first quarter and added a 6-yarder to Will Kakavitsas late in the second as Charleston Southern took a 17-0 lead into the break. Ruff’s 5-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended the scoring with 11:32 remaining in the game. Carter Davis was 15-of-31 passing for 170 yards and threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions for Lindenwood (3-4, 1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.