Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian signs first pro contract with AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Maximilian Ibrahimovic, Zlatan’s eldest son, has signed his first professional contract with AC Milan. Ibrahimovic junior will play with Milan Futuro, Milan’s new under-23 team that will feature in Serie C, the third division. Maximilian will turn 18 in September and has previously played for Milan youth teams. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan. He retired last year and serves as an adviser to the club.

