Zlatan Ibrahimović could return to help beleaguered AC Milan in backroom role

MILAN (AP) — A beleaguered AC Milan could be set to call on its talismanic Swede yet again. Zlatan Ibrahimović officially retired at the end of last season with an emotional speech at San Siro that left many in tears. But during a difficult October, Milan has reportedly been in constant contact with the 42-year-old about a potential return to the club in a backroom capacity. Milan’s American owner Gerry Cardinale could be set for further talks when he returns to the city for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. That comes three days after a Serie A match against lowly Udinese.

