Zion Williamson taking a serious, ‘no smiles,’ approach as Pelicans camp ramps up

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson says he’s focused on staying healthy and winning as he enters his fifth NBA season since being drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019. Williamson is ready to practice after missing most of last season with a right hamstring injury. That was the third time in his first four seasons that he had missed the majority of a season. Williamson also was publicly criticized by an adult video actress claiming to be a spurned romantic partner. Williamson says he expects to be defined not by his recent difficulties, but how he responds to them. Pelicans coach Willie Green says Williamson lately has demonstrated a desire to be accountable and move forward productively.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.