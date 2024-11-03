Zion Williamson scratched from the Pelicans’ lineup against Hawks with hamstring tightness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. The club says Williamson has right hamstring tightness. The club said Williamson has right hamstring tightness. His absence further depletes a lineup already missing guards Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum, forward Herb Jones and wing Trey Murphy III. Williamson, who had 34 points and 10 assists in a victory over Indiana on Friday night, was not listed on the club’s injury report until shortly before tip-off against the Hawks. Javonte Green has been named a starer in Williamson’s place place. Brandon Ingram was the only member of New Orleans’ usual starting lineup that remained active for the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.