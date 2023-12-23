Zion Williamson returns from illness for Pelicans versus Rockets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been activated for Saturday night’s home game against Houston after missing his club’s previous contest with an undisclosed non-COVID illness. Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season for the Pelicans, who entered Saturday with a 17-12 record after winning five of their previous six games — the lone loss in that span coming on a last-second basket by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Tuesday night.

