Zion Williamson is dealing with a finger injury during the Pelicans’ playoff push

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s long-awaited first playoff push with the New Orleans Pelicans won’t be pain free. Williamson injured a finger on his shooting hand while blocking a shot shortly before halftime of New Orleans’ 117-108 loss to Orlando on Wednesday night. Pelicans coach Willie Green says there’s no apparent structural damage to Williamson’s finger and that he’s listed as day to day heading into Friday night’s home game against San Antonio. Williamson has played in a career-high 65 games this season and his nearly 23 points per game leads the club. New Orleans entered Thursday with a half-game lead over Sacramento for sixth place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have six regular-season games left.

