Zion Williamson has high-flying slam, leads Pelicans past Nets 104-91

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and wowed the Barclays Center crowd with a high-flying alley-oop dunk, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-91 on Tuesday night.

CJ McCollum added 16 points, Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones each finished with 11 points for the Pelicans, who opened a four-game road swing with their third straight win and seventh in eight games. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference.

Cam Thomas had 25 points and Mikal Bridges added 15 for the Nets, who have lost four straight.

The Pelicans shot 50.6% from the field while limiting Brooklyn to 36.9% shooting.

New Orleans led by 24 points in the second quarter and by 19 at halftime. Brooklyn opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run, capped by Thomas’ 3-pointer that made it 68-57 with 8:56 remaining in the period.

The Pelicans rebuilt their advantage to 85-69 heading into the fourth.

Cam Johnson cut the Brooklyn deficit to 13 with a layup before Williamson scored four consecutive points, including his highlight-reel two-handed slam with 10:21 left.

