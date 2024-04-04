Zion Williamson dealing with finger injury during Pelicans’ playoff push

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s long-awaited first playoff push with the New Orleans Pelicans won’t be pain free. Williamson injured a finger on his shooting hand while blocking a shot shortly before halftime of New Orleans’ 117-108 loss to Orlando on Wednesday night. Williamson kept playing after the injury, but not without heading to the locker room to have it examined. The last of his 15 points came on a dunk in the fourth quarter, but he also sat out the game’s final seven-plus minutes. Pelicans coach Willie Green says he doesn’t have a full diagnosis but hopes Williamson will be OK. Williamson has played in a career-high 65 games this season and his nearly 23 points per game leads the club.

