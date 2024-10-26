Zion Williamson back in Pelicans lineup after missing opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson was in the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the Pelicans’ opener. Williamson, who averaged 22.9 points per game last season, was scratched from the team’s game Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls because of an unspecified illness. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before Friday’s game that the team is excited to have Williamson back. Green says Williamson is on a minutes restriction. Williamson was the first overall selection out of Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft.

