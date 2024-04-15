Zion Williamson, at long last, set to suit up for the Pelicans in the NBA postseason

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since fans packing a downtown block party erupted as the New Orleans Pelicans officially selected Zion Williamson first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. On Tuesday night, Williamson is slated to play in the NBA postseason for the first time against the Los Angeles Lakers. Pelicans coach Willie Green says Williamson has “worked his tail off,” and that “his first time being able to experience” a postseason game “is a major step.” Knee, hand, foot and hamstring injuries limited Williamson to just 114 games during his first four years in the NBA. He has averaged a team-high 22.9 points in 70 games this season.

