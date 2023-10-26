Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rush for 2 touchdowns as Jacksonville State eases by FIU 41-16

MIAMI (AP) — Quarterback Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rushed for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 41-16. Jacksonville State (7-2, 5-1 Conference USA) had already reached bowl eligibility in its debut season in FBS. Due to transition guidelines, the Gamecocks can only be selected for a bowl if there are not enough eligible teams to fill the 41 games. Webb, who was coming off career-high 146 yards rushing and a touchdown in a come-from-behind 20-17 win over Western Kentucky, had 20 carries for 125 yards. Webb also completed 9-of-19 passes for 105 yards with one touchdown. Wiggins added nine rushes for 61 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.