Zion Tupuola-Fetui made one of the biggest plays for No. 5 Washington with a heavy heart

SEATTLE (AP) — The messages flooding the inbox and social media accounts of Washington’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui in recent days will slow down. They have been filled with love and support, less about what he accomplished as a football player and more about providing support for a son who lost his father. On the way to No. 5 Washington improving to 9-0 with a win over Southern California, it was Tupuola-Fetui making one of the biggest plays of the game with his strip-sack of USC QB Caleb Williams. The game came a week after Tupuola-Fetui’s father passed away at age 58.

