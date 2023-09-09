Zinchenko scores as Ukraine holds England to 1-1 draw in European Championship qualifying

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine has ended England’s perfect record in 2024 European Championship qualifying after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first-half goal helped secure a 1-1 draw. Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead with a side-footed finish in the 26th minute and Kyle Walker equalized with his first goal for England in the 41st. The Ukrainian fans celebrated as if it was a win after the final whistle, with the players applauding the supporters in return. Ukraine is playing all its “home” games in Poland because of the war against Russia. England had won its first four qualifiers and still has a firm grip on Group C with 13 points. Ukraine is second on seven points having played one game fewer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.