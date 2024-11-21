Zimi Nwokeji has 19 and 9 rebounds, Jacksonville beats Virginia Tech 74-64

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Zimi Nwokeji had 19 points and nine rebounds, Robert McCray V added 17 points and eight assists and Jacksonville shot 62% in the second halfto help the Dolphins beat Virginia Tech 74-64. Jacksonville beat a Power Four program for the first time since the Dolphins beat Florida in 2010. Mylyjael Poteat made a layup to tie it at 44-all, but McCray made a jumper in the lane and then stole a pass and went the other way for a fast-break dunk and Jacksonville never again trailed. Poteat finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, Tobi Lawal scored 14 and Brandon Rechsteiner 11 for Virginia Tech (3-2). The Hokies had their three-game win streak to open the season snapped with an 86-64 loss to Penn State.

