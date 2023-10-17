Zimbabwe women’s soccer coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault

By ENOCK MUCHINJO The Associated Press
FILE - Zimbabwe's coach Shadreck Mlauzi gives instructions to his players during a group F match of the women's Olympic football tournament between Canada and Zimbabwe in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. The temporary head of the Zimbabwe Football Association will wait to hear from the police before deciding on the future of women’s soccer team coach Shadreck Mlauzi after he was charged with sexual assault, it was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nelson Antoine]

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police say the coach of Zimbabwe’s women’s soccer team will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with sexual assault. Shadreck Mlauzi was accused of unwanted sexual advances by an assistant coach on his staff during a southern African regional tournament and is still in custody. The temporary head of the Zimbabwe Football Association says he will wait to hear from the police before deciding on Mlauzi’s future. The tournament in South Africa was Zimbabwe’s first competitive matches since the country’s 17-month international ban for government interference was lifted by FIFA in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.