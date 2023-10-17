Zimbabwe women’s soccer coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police say the coach of Zimbabwe’s women’s soccer team will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with sexual assault. Shadreck Mlauzi was accused of unwanted sexual advances by an assistant coach on his staff during a southern African regional tournament and is still in custody. The temporary head of the Zimbabwe Football Association says he will wait to hear from the police before deciding on Mlauzi’s future. The tournament in South Africa was Zimbabwe’s first competitive matches since the country’s 17-month international ban for government interference was lifted by FIFA in July.

