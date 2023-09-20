Zimbabwe hires former Mourinho assistant Baltemar Brito as coach

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Baltemar Brito who worked as Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach at European clubs has been appointed Zimbabwe’s interim coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers. The southern African country’s FIFA suspension was lifted in July after its March 2022 expulsion, and the soccer federation has been under the governance of a temporary committee. Zimbabwe has never qualified for the World Cup. The 71-year-old Brito’s appointment extends to July 2024.

