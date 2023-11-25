Ziegler surges from fifth to first with a near-flawless free skate to win the NHK Trophy

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Ava Marie Ziegler has performed a near-flawless free skate to win the NHK Trophy and lead a U.S. 1-2 finish on the podium. Fifth after the short program, Ziegler landed all of her jumps cleanly to score 138.46 points in the free skate for her first title in the Grand Prix series and a personal best total of 200.50. Lindsay Thorngren, who led after the short program, fell on a planned triple salchow but was solid with all her other jumps and placed second. The NHK Trophy is the last event of the International Skating Union series that leads into the Grand Prix Final. The competition concludes later Saturday with the free skate in both men’s and pairs.

