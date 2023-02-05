Zhu beats Tsurenko to win Thailand Open

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Zhu Lin of China won her maiden career title after beating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Thailand Open. In a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes, both players exchanged nail-biting baseline rallies before Zhu finally found a way past her determined opponent. The No. 54-ranked Zhu will now crack the top 50 when the new WTA rankings are updated on Monday, while the No. 136-ranked Tsurenko, 33, will return to the top 100 despite the loss.

